Minor girl raped by her late mother's acquaintance in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 18 (PTI)A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, said to be a ruling TRS worker, in Kamareddy district in Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The 30-year old man, known to the girl and her late mother, allegedly raped her on March 10, and was arrested on Wednesday after a complaint filed by the teenager.

A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been registered, a police official said.

The man used to often visit the girl's mother at their house in Kammareddy town till her death, police said, without giving further detail.

The girl has been lodged in a state-run centre and further investigations are underway.

