C'garh: Four held for killing family in Durg district

Three months after the killing of a man and three members of his family in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, the police have arrested four persons, including the man's son, for the crime, an official said on Thursday.

The killings took place over a land dispute, superintendent of police Prashant Thakur told reporters.

The attack took place on December 21, 2020, when Balaram Sonkar, his wife Dularibai, son Rohit Sonkar and daughter-in-law Kirti were killed, while Rohit's son Durgesh was injured in the family's field at Khumuda village.

Balram's son Gangaram Sonkar (35), and three of his associates Yogesh Sonkar (34), Naresh Sonkar (49) and Rohit Sonkar (35) (not to be confused with one of the victims) were arrested, the official said.

Investigations revealed that there was a feud within the family. The suspects were subjected to polygraph tests, during which crucial clues came to light, Thakur said.

The interrogation revealed that Gangaram Sonkar, along with three others, had allegedly carried out the attack, the officer added.

Gangaram had been seeking a passage to reach his 1.5- acre land through his mother's vegetable field, but was denied the same. Besides, there was also an issue of the ownership of land which was in Gangaram's possession, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

