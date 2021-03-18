Left Menu

C'garh: Four held for killing family in Durg district

PTI | Durg | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:42 IST
C'garh: Four held for killing family in Durg district

Three months after the killing of a man and three members of his family in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, the police have arrested four persons, including the man's son, for the crime, an official said on Thursday.

The killings took place over a land dispute, superintendent of police Prashant Thakur told reporters.

The attack took place on December 21, 2020, when Balaram Sonkar, his wife Dularibai, son Rohit Sonkar and daughter-in-law Kirti were killed, while Rohit's son Durgesh was injured in the family's field at Khumuda village.

Balram's son Gangaram Sonkar (35), and three of his associates Yogesh Sonkar (34), Naresh Sonkar (49) and Rohit Sonkar (35) (not to be confused with one of the victims) were arrested, the official said.

Investigations revealed that there was a feud within the family. The suspects were subjected to polygraph tests, during which crucial clues came to light, Thakur said.

The interrogation revealed that Gangaram Sonkar, along with three others, had allegedly carried out the attack, the officer added.

Gangaram had been seeking a passage to reach his 1.5- acre land through his mother's vegetable field, but was denied the same. Besides, there was also an issue of the ownership of land which was in Gangaram's possession, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

PTI COR TKP KRK ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM not in favour of job reservation for locals

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday opposed the policy of excessive regionalisation being followed by certain states claiming it is not a good thing. He said, he believed that India is one country and in the theory of India fo...

Hungary's Fidesz quits European conservative group: 'Time to say goodbye'

Hungarys ruling nationalist Fidesz party quit the main pan-European centre-right bloc, the European Peoples Party, on Thursday, two years after it was suspended for policies criticised by mainstream conservatives as authoritarian.Its time t...

U.S., China set to broach icy relations in Alaska talks

U.S. officials are looking for China to change its behavior if it wants to reset sour relations as the two sides prepare to meet in Alaska on Thursday, but Beijing has warned that Washington is full of illusions if it thinks it will comprom...

Special MP-MLA court sentences ex-MP to 2 years in jail for blocking train during protest

A special MP-MLA court here Thursday sentenced former member of parliament Annu Tandon to two-year in jail in connection with a case of blocking a train in Unnao during a political agitation in 2017.Tondon was a Congress lawmaker, but she q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021