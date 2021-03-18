Left Menu

China 'deeply concerned' about anti-Asian violence in US

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Thursday that violence against Asians in the US was outrageous and distressing, leaving China deeply concerned. American authorities should take practical measures to resolve issues of racism and racial discrimination at home, and earnestly safeguard and protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the United States, Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:03 IST
China 'deeply concerned' about anti-Asian violence in US

China called on the US to take measures to stem violence against people of Asian heritage after eight people were killed at Atlanta-area massage parlors. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Thursday that violence against Asians in the US was “outrageous and distressing,” leaving China “deeply concerned.” American authorities should “take practical measures to resolve issues of racism and racial discrimination at home, and earnestly safeguard and protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the United States,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing. The 21-year-old suspect in Tuesday's shootings reportedly told police the attack was not racially motivated. He claimed that he targeted the spas because of a “sex addiction.” Six of those slain were identified as being of Asian descent and seven were women.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry has said four of the victims who died were women of Korean descent, while two of the other victims appeared to have Chinese names. China has long countered accusations of human rights abuses under the ruling Communist Party by pointing to racism and violence in America. Recent attacks on Asians in the U.S. are partly attributed to anti-Chinese sentiment arising from the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. While giving no names, Zhao said some American politicians had “instigated racism and hatred, and condoned discrimination against Chinese students in the United States.

“The United States should take practical measures to resolve issues of racism and racial discrimination at home, and earnestly safeguard and protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the United States,'' Zhao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-EU's drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine after safety investigation

The EUs drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its ...

UK will get fewer vaccines in April than March, PM Johnson says

Britain will receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines in April than it got in March, but is still on course to hitting its target of offering shots to all adults by the end of July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.It is true that in th...

White House says Biden does not regret calling Putin a killer

U.S. President Joe Biden does not regret calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin a killer during a national television interview this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. Putin on Thursday responded that it takes one ...

6 deaths, 633 new COVID cases in Haryana

Haryana reported six coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 3,089, while the tally rose to 2,77,268 with 633 new cases, the Health Department said.While three fatalities were from Kaithal, a fatality each was reported from Yamun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021