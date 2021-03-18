BRIEF-Biden Administration Eyes Mid-May To Begin Relaxing Covid Travel Restrictions, Sources Say- CNBC

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
The EUs drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its ...
Britain will receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines in April than it got in March, but is still on course to hitting its target of offering shots to all adults by the end of July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.It is true that in th...
U.S. President Joe Biden does not regret calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin a killer during a national television interview this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. Putin on Thursday responded that it takes one ...
Haryana reported six coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 3,089, while the tally rose to 2,77,268 with 633 new cases, the Health Department said.While three fatalities were from Kaithal, a fatality each was reported from Yamun...