BRIEF-Biden Administration Eyes Mid-May To Begin Relaxing Covid Travel Restrictions, Sources Say- CNBC

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:04 IST
BRIEF-Biden Administration Eyes Mid-May To Begin Relaxing Covid Travel Restrictions, Sources Say- CNBC

March 18 (Reuters) -

* BIDEN ADMINISTRATION EYES MID-MAY TO BEGIN RELAXING COVID TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, SOURCES SAY- CNBC Source text: https://cnb.cx/3vGjVYM

