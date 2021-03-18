Lok Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, thereby allowing the central government to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the consolidated fund of the union territory for the services of the financial year 2021-22.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:09 IST
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, thereby allowing the central government to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the consolidatedfund of the union territory for the services of the financial year 2021-22. As per the bill, "from and out of the consolidated fund of Jammu and Kashmir, there may be paid and applied sums not exceeding those specified in column 3 of the Schedule amounting in the aggregate to the sum of one lakh thirty thousand eight hundred thirty-two crores twenty-three lakh and eighty-seven thousand rupees towards defraying the several charges which will come in course of payment during the financial year 2021-22 in respect of the services specified in column 2 of the Schedule."
"The sums authorised to be paid and applied from and out of the consolidated fundby this act shall be appropriated for the services and purposes expressed in the schedule in relation to the said year," states the bill passed by the Lower House. The Lok Sabha had on Wednesday passed the Appropriation Bill thereby allowing the Centre to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the consolidated fund of India for the services of the financial year 2020-21. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Lok Sabha
- The Lok Sabha
- Kashmir
- Jammu
ALSO READ
Ex-serviceman who won star medal during India-China war now drives an auto
Indian-origin pharmacist jailed for selling prescription-only medicines in black market in UK
Resilient Indian men's hockey team play out 1-1 with Germany
Warner concedes rushing injury return for series against India put him back
India stands ready to work with UN to ensure supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Syria