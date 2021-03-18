Left Menu

Implemented HC order: Khattar over appointment of international rank shooter

But what were the compulsions that you had to take back your own orders he asked.This clearly shows that there was pressure from your ally JJP in this case, as media reports have highlighted, Choudhary said.Singh had earlier filed a petition before the high court and argued that despite having been recommended by the Haryana Public Service Commission for appointment to the post of HCS executive in the sports category and having been found medically fit and his character antecedents and supporting documents regarding sports achievements being verified, he had not been issued appointment letter.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:12 IST
Implemented HC order: Khattar over appointment of international rank shooter

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday clarified that his government has implemented the high court's order over appointment of international rank shooter Vishwajeet Singh in the state civil services.

His clarification came after an opposition member questioned the government in the state assembly about its sudden ''change of heart''.

Singh's sports gradation certificate had come under scanner after Ashok Khemka, the then principal secretary (sports), had flagged it.

Singh joined Haryana Civil Services on March 10.

He had earlier moved the Punjab and Haryana high court against the state government.

The court in January had allowed his petition while directing the state government to issue him an appointment letter within a month.

“The state government has adhered to the high court's decision. The court has ruled that the joining of the said candidate should be done and we have adhered to it,” Khattar said.

“However, if anyone is aggrieved with the government's decision, doors are open for him to approach the court… We are not aggrieved because we have accepted the high court decision. If anyone has grievances, he can go to the apex court,'' he said while replying to senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary.

Choudhary raised the matter in the assembly and while referring to some media reports, claimed that the government had earlier decided to file an appeal against the high court order, but wondered what had caused the “change of heart”.

''In this particular case, according to the media reports, you gave go ahead to file an appeal. The government had also felt that it is a fit case to be taken to the Supreme Court. But what were the compulsions that you had to take back your own orders?'' he asked.

''This clearly shows that there was pressure from your ally (JJP) in this case, as media reports have highlighted,'' Choudhary said.

Singh had earlier filed a petition before the high court and argued that despite having been recommended by the Haryana Public Service Commission for appointment to the post of HCS (executive) in the sports category and having been found medically fit and his character antecedents and supporting documents regarding sports achievements being verified, he had not been issued appointment letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DST Secretary emphasises necessity to scale up Indo-US relationship in S&T

Secretary of Department of Science Technology, Prof Ashutosh Sharma, emphasised the necessity to scale up the ST relationship between India and the United States to solve problems of both countries and overcome barriers for growth at the l...

UK will get fewer vaccines in April than March, PM Johnson says

Britain will receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines in April than it got in March, but is still on course to hitting its target of offering shots to all adults by the end of July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.It is true that in th...

Rajasthan assembly passes state budget; implementation of insurance scheme for families announced

The Rajasthan legislative assembly passed the state budget by a voice vote on Thursday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announcing to implement CM Chiranjeevi Yojna from May 1 in the state under which every family in the state will get medi...

Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi Abha Airport - tweet

Yemen Houthis military spokesman said in a tweet on Thursday that the Houthis drones had hit an important military target at Saudi Arabias Abha International Airport, without providing further details on the nature of the target.There was n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021