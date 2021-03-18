Left Menu

Over 2 cr children in India facing extremely high water vulnerability: UNICEF

South Asia is home to the largest number of children living in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability - more than 155 million children, the study said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:13 IST
Over 2 cr children in India facing extremely high water vulnerability: UNICEF
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than two crore children in India are experiencing extremely high water vulnerability, according to an analysis by UNICEF.

Extreme water vulnerability is the combination of the highest levels of physical water scarcity risks and lowest levels of drinking water service that affects a given population (surface water, unimproved or limited water service), it said.

The analysis, part of the water security for all initiative, identifies areas where physical water scarcity risks overlap with poor water service levels. The communities living in these areas depend on surface water, unimproved sources, or water which can take more than 30 minutes to collect.

Of the 111,891,688 children facing water vulnerability, 20,478,554 are experiencing extremely high water vulnerability and 91,413,134 facing high water vulnerability, the study said.

UNICEF India Representative, Yasmin Ali Haque, said water scarcity makes everyday life very difficult for affected families, especially women and children and it exposes children to waterborne diseases and prevents them from adopting safe hygiene practices such as hand washing with soap.

''Women and girls are the most often burdened with fetching water long distances, which disrupts their education and opportunity for any work. This is exacerbated by the fact that India is particularly vulnerable to climate change, which exposes women and children to increasing environmental hazards. ''The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the crucial need to establish an access to clean water and sanitation, particularly for those living in the most vulnerable, water scarce conditions,'' she said. Globally, over 1.42 billion people, including 450 million children, live in areas of high, or extremely high, water vulnerability which means that 1 in 5 children worldwide does not have enough water to meet their everyday needs.

The data shows that children in more than 80 countries live in areas with high or extremely high water vulnerability. Eastern and Southern Africa has the highest proportion of children living in such areas, with over half of children - 58 per cent - facing difficulty accessing sufficient water every day. It is followed by West and Central Africa (31 per cent), South Asia (25 per cent), and the Middle East (23 per cent). South Asia is home to the largest number of children living in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability - more than 155 million children, the study said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DST Secretary emphasises necessity to scale up Indo-US relationship in S&T

Secretary of Department of Science Technology, Prof Ashutosh Sharma, emphasised the necessity to scale up the ST relationship between India and the United States to solve problems of both countries and overcome barriers for growth at the l...

UK will get fewer vaccines in April than March, PM Johnson says

Britain will receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines in April than it got in March, but is still on course to hitting its target of offering shots to all adults by the end of July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.It is true that in th...

Rajasthan assembly passes state budget; implementation of insurance scheme for families announced

The Rajasthan legislative assembly passed the state budget by a voice vote on Thursday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announcing to implement CM Chiranjeevi Yojna from May 1 in the state under which every family in the state will get medi...

Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi Abha Airport - tweet

Yemen Houthis military spokesman said in a tweet on Thursday that the Houthis drones had hit an important military target at Saudi Arabias Abha International Airport, without providing further details on the nature of the target.There was n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021