France considering four-week lockdown for Paris region - BFM TV

The French government is considering putting the greater Paris region under a four-week lockdown to rein in the COVID-19 epidemic, which is putting the hospital system under heavy strain, BFM TV reported on Thursday.

Schools would remain open but non-essential shops would close, BFM added.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to detail new restrictive measures for several French regions, including Paris, at 6 pm GMT (7 pm CET).

