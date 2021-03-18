France considering four-week lockdown for Paris region - BFM TV

France considering four-week lockdown for Paris region - BFM TVReuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:25 IST
The French government is considering putting the greater Paris region under a four-week lockdown to rein in the COVID-19 epidemic, which is putting the hospital system under heavy strain, BFM TV reported on Thursday.
Schools would remain open but non-essential shops would close, BFM added.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to detail new restrictive measures for several French regions, including Paris, at 6 pm GMT (7 pm CET).
