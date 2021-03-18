Left Menu

IGP Kashmir tours J-K's Kulgam; reviews security of tunnels

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar (IPS) on Thursday visited South Kashmir's District Kulgam to review the security scenario of tunnels, ROP deployments and other security measures.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar during the review on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar (IPS) on Thursday visited South Kashmir's District Kulgam to review the security scenario of tunnels, ROP deployments and other security measures. He was accompanied by SSP Kulgam Gurinderpal Singh - IPS, and other officers of CRPF and Police.

According to a press statement from the police, During his tour, IGP Kashmir visited Jawahar Tunnel to review the security arrangements put in place for the security of the tunnel and also inspected the live functioning of the electronic surveillance system placed at the tunnel. He was briefed by the CRPF officers deployed for the security of the tunnel regarding the security arrangements. He also interacted with the deployed CRPF/Police officers and instructed them to take necessary measures so as to strengthen the security grid at Jawahar Tunnel in view of the prevailing security scenario.

He also visited Police Post and Command Post Jawahar Tunnel where he interacted with the deployed manpower and gave on-spot instructions regarding enhancing the security measures. He also visited the under-construction Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel and reviewed the security arrangements. Later on, he also visited Sector-2 Headquarters and interacted with the Army officers regarding the various security arrangements put in place in the area for ensuring peace and conducting anti-terrorist operations. He stressed on the officers to ensure synergy and better coordination among the forces working at the ground level to achieve maximum results.

Moreover, IGP Kashmir also reviewed the security arrangements and ROP deployments en-route National Highway. He interacted with the officers of CRPF/Police at various points and gave on-spot directions to the manpower deployed on the ground. He also directed the joint forces to work in tandem so as to thwart the evil designs of anti-national elements and ensure the safety of the commuters travelling on NHW. (ANI)

