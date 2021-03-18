Delhi reports 607 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise this year

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 607 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the national capital reported the highest number of fresh cases this year, taking the total number of positive cases to 6,45,632, the Delhi health department informed on Thursday evening. There are now 2,924 active cases in Delhi. As many as 48,737 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 31,516 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, informed the health department.

So far, 6,31,759 recoveries and 10,949 deaths have been reported, including one in the last 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that all the people of Delhi could be vaccinated in three months if the Centre relaxes the parameters of vaccination.

"There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. There was a time when the daily COVID-19 cases were retrained to 100-125. Yesterday, Delhi recorded more than 500 cases," Kejriwal said. "I appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated. 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day, as of now. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day. In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

