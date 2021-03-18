White House says U.S. aims to share extra COVID-19 vaccine doses with Mexico, Canada

White House says U.S. aims to share extra COVID-19 vaccine doses with Mexico, CanadaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:36 IST
The White House said on Thursday the United States aims to share extra coronavirus vaccine doses with Mexico and Canada.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the plan to share doses is not fully finalized but it is the Biden administration's aim.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- Biden
- White House
- Jen Psaki
- Canada
- United States
- The White House
ALSO READ
Biden says world on cusp of some 'real breakthroughs' on cancer
Confirmation unsure for Biden health secretary nominee Xavier Becerra
Biden's election will not undo Trump interference in Huawei extradition case, lawyers say
Biden says 'big mistake' for states to lift mask mandates given virus toll
Will ensure that America not China sets the international agenda: White House