Parliament Session: Lok Sabha passes the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021

During the ongoing parliament session, Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021 thereby allowing the Central government to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Puducherry for the services of the financial year 2020-21.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

During the ongoing parliament session, Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021 thereby allowing the Central government to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Puducherry for the services of the financial year 2020-21. From and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Puducherry there may be paid and applied sums not exceeding those specified in column 3 of the Schedule amounting in the aggregate to the sum of two hundred fifty-six crores, four lakhs and ten thousand rupees towards defraying the several charges which will come in course of payment during the financial year 2020-21, in respect of the services specified in column 2 of the Schedule.

The sums authorised to be paid and applied from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Puducherry by this Act shall be appropriated for the services and purposes expressed in the Schedule in relation to the said year. The President, having been informed of the subject matter of the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Puducherry for the services of the Financial year 2020-21, recommends under sections 23, 29 and 51 of the Government of Union territories Act, 1963, read with articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution, the introduction of the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha and also the consideration of the Bill.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday cleared the Appropriation Bill, allowing the Central government to draw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for its operational requirements and implementation of various programmes. (ANI)

