Left Menu

Special MP-MLA court sentences ex-MP to 2 years in jail for blocking train during protest

The convicts were leading the agitators.After the probe, sub inspector Mithlesh Kumar Yadav filed a charge sheet against the accused under section 174A of Railway Act. The court took cognisance of offence on August 2, 2018 and started trial.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:42 IST
Special MP-MLA court sentences ex-MP to 2 years in jail for blocking train during protest

A special MP-MLA court here Thursday sentenced former member of parliament Annu Tandon to two-year in jail in connection with a case of blocking a train in Unnao during a political agitation in 2017.

Tondon was a Congress lawmaker, but she quit the party last year.

Besides her, the court also awarded the same sentence to the then Unnao district Congress chief Surya Narayan Yadav, city president Amit Shukla and state chief of Youth Congress Ankit Parihar. The judge PK Rai also imposed Rs 25,000 fine on each of them.

After the conviction and sentence, all the convicts were granted interim bail. They may now appeal to the high court against their conviction.

The railway protection force had lodged an FIR in the matter on June 12, 2017. It was alleged that Congress workers were agitating near Unnao station and when train number 18191 arrived at the platform, they choked the line and the driver was forced to stop the train. The protesters went up to the engine and started shouting slogans. It took about 15 minutes to pacify the agitators. The convicts were leading the agitators.

After the probe, sub inspector Mithlesh Kumar Yadav filed a charge sheet against the accused under section 174(A) of Railway Act. The court took cognisance of offence on August 2, 2018 and started trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarpanch arrested by crime branch for procuring fake PRC in Jammu

A sarpanch, who was involved in several cases of crime, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the procurement of a permanent resident certificate through fraudulent means.Prabhakar Singh was detained under the Publ...

France to impose light new lockdown in Paris and other areas

Several French regions badly hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris, will start a new four-week lockdown from Friday, but schools will remain open and confinement will be less strict than in previous n...

Irish COVID-19 case numbers have stopped falling - health official

COVID-19 case numbers in Ireland have stopped falling due to an increase in social mixing and attendance at workplaces, a senior health official said on Thursday. A marginal decrease in social mixing could still reverse the trend, Irelands ...

Spain to resume use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine next week, El Pais says

Spain will resume the use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine as of next week, El Pais newspaper said on Thursday, citing sources attending a government meeting with regional chiefs on the subject.The Health Ministry declined to comment.Spa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021