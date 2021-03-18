Special MP-MLA court sentences ex-MP to 2 years in jail for blocking train during protest

A special MP-MLA court here Thursday sentenced former member of parliament Annu Tandon to two-year in jail in connection with a case of blocking a train in Unnao during a political agitation in 2017.

Tondon was a Congress lawmaker, but she quit the party last year.

Besides her, the court also awarded the same sentence to the then Unnao district Congress chief Surya Narayan Yadav, city president Amit Shukla and state chief of Youth Congress Ankit Parihar. The judge PK Rai also imposed Rs 25,000 fine on each of them.

After the conviction and sentence, all the convicts were granted interim bail. They may now appeal to the high court against their conviction.

The railway protection force had lodged an FIR in the matter on June 12, 2017. It was alleged that Congress workers were agitating near Unnao station and when train number 18191 arrived at the platform, they choked the line and the driver was forced to stop the train. The protesters went up to the engine and started shouting slogans. It took about 15 minutes to pacify the agitators. The convicts were leading the agitators.

After the probe, sub inspector Mithlesh Kumar Yadav filed a charge sheet against the accused under section 174(A) of Railway Act. The court took cognisance of offence on August 2, 2018 and started trial.

