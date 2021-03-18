Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi Abha Airport - tweet

Yemen Houthis' military spokesman said in a tweet on Thursday that the Houthis' drones had hit an important military target at Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport, without providing further details on the nature of the target.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis, as part of a coalition that includes the United Arab Emirates, since 2015.

