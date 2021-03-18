Majority of COVID warriors, frontline workers in Southern Command get vaccinated: Govt

A total of 47 special vaccination centres were established at all military hospitals across Southern Command, wherein the Senior Executive Medical Officers of the garrisons and their teams worked tirelessly to meet the daily targets given out in the immunisation program, informed the defence ministry on Thursday. The COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers, serving in the Southern Command area of responsibility covering 11 states and four union territories, commenced on February 8.

As on date, a majority of healthcare and frontline workers have been administrated the COVID-19 vaccine as per guidelines laid down by the Indian government. The Nodal Officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services have also been instrumental in establishing close liaison with the state and district immunisation officers, ensuring seamless integration and their positive support towards promoting the vaccination drive of front line workers under the Southern Command area of responsibility, stated a ministry release.

Advertisement

The coronavirus vaccination campaign for persons above 60 years, which includes army veterans, as well as dependents of serving army personnel between 45 to 59 years with co-morbidities has also commenced through the Co-WIN platform in military hospitals in Southern Command. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)