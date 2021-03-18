Left Menu

PM has set target of providing houses to all by 2022: Tomar

As part of it, 2.95 crore houses will be built. So far, more than 1.32 crore houses have already been constructed under the scheme in the country, the Union Rural Development and Panhayati Raj Minister said.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in the event from Dhar district headquarters.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:57 IST
PM has set target of providing houses to all by 2022: Tomar

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of providing houses to all by 2022.

He was speaking during a virtual house-warming ceremony of houses meant for 1.25 lakh families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Gramin for rural areas.

''The prime minister has set a target of providing houses to all those not having one by 2022. As part of it, 2.95 crore houses will be built. So far, more than 1.32 crore houses have already been constructed under the scheme in the country,'' the Union Rural Development and Panhayati Raj Minister said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in the event from Dhar district headquarters. He dedicated over 10,000 community development works, including 6,000 community cleanliness campuses, 2,000 sports grounds, 2,000 Shantidham and 634 panchayat bhawans.

On the occasion, he transferred Rs 2,000 crore in the accounts of five lakh beneficiaries of the PMAY-Gramin.

Tomar praised Chouhan saying that under his leadership, Madhya Pradesh is progressing in an all-round manner.

The minister said that during the UPA regime only six lakh houses were constructed in a year, while under the current government, 29 lakh houses are being built and provided to the beneficiaries every year.

In Madhya Pradesh, 3.25 lakh houses are being constructed in a year after enhancement of funds under the scheme, and the state has secured second position in the country in implementing the PMAY scheme, he said.

Speaking during the function, Chouhan said that the poor will now be able to live in pucca houses.

''Today 1.25 lakh people have celebrated gruh pravesh (house warming ceremony) and earlier 1.75 lakh others got their pucca houses in the presence of the prime minister and Tomar in the state,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman shot dead, another wounded in Punjab's Moga

A woman was shot dead, while another was wounded when a man allegedly fired shots at them in Punjabs Moga district on Thursday evening, police said.Two women, who were still unidentified, were sitting in Gurveer Singhs car at Manuke village...

Sarpanch arrested by crime branch for procuring fake PRC in Jammu

A sarpanch, who was involved in several cases of crime, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the procurement of a permanent resident certificate through fraudulent means.Prabhakar Singh was detained under the Publ...

France to impose light new lockdown in Paris and other areas

Several French regions badly hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris, will start a new four-week lockdown from Friday, but schools will remain open and confinement will be less strict than in previous n...

Irish COVID-19 case numbers have stopped falling - health official

COVID-19 case numbers in Ireland have stopped falling due to an increase in social mixing and attendance at workplaces, a senior health official said on Thursday. A marginal decrease in social mixing could still reverse the trend, Irelands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021