Italy to resume use of AstraZeneca jab from Friday - PM Draghi

Italy will resume using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Friday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, following a report by the European Medicines Agency which judged that its benefits outweighed risks.

Italy was among a dozen countries that had suspended the use of the vaccine earlier this week after reports of rare blood disorders in a handful of people who had recently received a jab.

"The government's priority remains to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible," Draghi said in a brief statement. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Crispian Balmer)

