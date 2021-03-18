Left Menu

High school football coach who prayed after games loses appeal -U.S. appeals court

The coach's case drew support from religious conservatives and free speech advocates, and from 21 Republican state attorneys general who accused the school district of "censuring Kennedy as an excuse to prohibit his religious exercise." In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Kennedy's appeal from the 9th Circuit's earlier rejection of an injunction allowing him to pray.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:07 IST
High school football coach who prayed after games loses appeal -U.S. appeals court

A Washington State school district did not violate the religious and free speech rights of a high school football coach by forbidding him from kneeling in prayer at the 50-yard line after games, a federal appeals court ruled unanimously on Thursday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Bremerton school district would have violated the First Amendment's ban on government establishment of religion by letting Joseph Kennedy pray in view of spectators, and with students who might feel pressured to join him. It rejected Kennedy's claim he was engaging in "private" prayer, citing his efforts to draw local and national support, and said district personnel had received "hateful" and "threatening" emails, letters and calls from around the country.

"Although there are numerous close cases chronicled in the Supreme Court's and our current Establishment Clause caselaw, this case is not one of them," Circuit Judge Milan Smith wrote for a three-judge panel. Lawyers for Kennedy and those representing the school district did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kennedy had been an assistant coach at Bremerton High School outside Seattle from 2008 to 2015, when he was put on leave. His contract later expired. The coach's case drew support from religious conservatives and free speech advocates, and from 21 Republican state attorneys general who accused the school district of "censuring Kennedy as an excuse to prohibit his religious exercise."

In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Kennedy's appeal from the 9th Circuit's earlier rejection of an injunction allowing him to pray. Four conservative justices - Samuel Alito, joined by Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh - wrote separately that the appeals court's understanding of teachers' free speech rights was "troubling and may justify review in the future."

Thursday's decision upheld a March 2020 dismissal by U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton in Tacoma, Washington, who recently retired. The case is Kennedy v Bremerton School District, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35222.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman shot dead, another wounded in Punjab's Moga

A woman was shot dead, while another was wounded when a man allegedly fired shots at them in Punjabs Moga district on Thursday evening, police said.Two women, who were still unidentified, were sitting in Gurveer Singhs car at Manuke village...

Sarpanch arrested by crime branch for procuring fake PRC in Jammu

A sarpanch, who was involved in several cases of crime, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the procurement of a permanent resident certificate through fraudulent means.Prabhakar Singh was detained under the Publ...

France to impose light new lockdown in Paris and other areas

Several French regions badly hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris, will start a new four-week lockdown from Friday, but schools will remain open and confinement will be less strict than in previous n...

Irish COVID-19 case numbers have stopped falling - health official

COVID-19 case numbers in Ireland have stopped falling due to an increase in social mixing and attendance at workplaces, a senior health official said on Thursday. A marginal decrease in social mixing could still reverse the trend, Irelands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021