3 held with 30 kg opium

Three persons have been arrested with over 30 kg opium and Rs 10.84 lakh cash in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said Thursday.

The accused were arrested from a house in Rood village of the district following information that they allegedly were stocking narcotic substance in huge amount and were about to sale it, Additional Director General (Crime) Ravi Prakash said.

The suspects were identified as Raju Bajara (40), Karma Banjara (36) and Madan Teli (43).

A total of 30.49 kg opium and Rs 10.84 lakh were recovered from the accused. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is on, the officer said. PTI AG HMB

