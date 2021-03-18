Left Menu

Healthcare workers in Southern Command get COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:12 IST
Healthcare workers in Southern Command get COVID-19 vaccine

A substantial number of health care and frontline workers in Southern Command have been given COVID-19 vaccine.

The Army Southern Command said this in a release on Thursday.

The COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers serving in the Southern Command area commenced on February 8 as per the national drive and the central guidelines, it said.

A total of 47 special vaccination centres were established at all Military Hospitals across Southern Command, wherein the senior executive medical officers of the garrisons and their teams worked tirelessly to meet the daily targets given out in the immunisation programme, it said.

''As on date a substantial number of health care and frontline workers have been administrated COVID-19 vaccine as per guidelines laid down by the government,'' the release said.

The nodal officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services have also been instrumental in establishing close liaison with the state and district immunisation officers, ensuring seamless integration and their positive support towards promoting the vaccination drive of frontline workers under Southern Command area of responsibility, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pause in AstraZeneca rollout was right thing to do - Irish official

Ireland did the right thing in pausing its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to protect confidence in the vaccine programme, Irelands Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said on Thursday. The country, which halted the rollout...

Bulgaria to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca's shots

Bulgaria will resume inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday after the European drug regulator said the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any potential risks, the head of the Bulgarian Medicines Agency said on Thursday...

Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 20,000, highest level of the year

Turkey recorded 20,049 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily level this year, health ministry data showed on Thursday, after an easing of nationwide restrictions at the start of the month.Turkey has logged a total of...

UK backs continued use of AstraZeneca vaccine after five cases of rare blood clots

Britains medicines regulator on Thursday gave its continued backing to AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, saying the benefits outweighed the risks after finding there had been five cases of a rare brain blood clot among 11 million administered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021