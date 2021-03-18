A few skipped vaccine appointments after European suspensions - England's chief medic

A few people did not turn up for vaccination appointments after the AstraZeneca shot was suspended in some European countries following reports of blood clots, England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday. "There are anecdotal reports which I'm sure will be accurate that in some places a few people have not turned up immediately after they heard the news," he told a Downing Street briefing.

"But the numbers were very small who did that actually; almost record numbers have been going through in terms of numbers of people taking up the vaccine."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)