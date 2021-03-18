4 people running prostitution racket held, minor girl rescued

Four members of a gang running a prostitution racket using messaging apps have been arrested and a minor girl has been rescued from their possession in north Delhi, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Sanjay Rajput (35), Kanika Roy (28), both residents of Delhi, and Anshu Sharma (21) and Sapna Goyal (24), both residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said. On January 22, the police registered a case in which the complainant alleged that her minor daughter had been kidnapped, officials said. The police received information that the girl was kidnapped by a gang of human traffickers and had been sold for prostitution, a senior police officer said.

''Police gathered information and traced the location of the girl to Majnu ka Tilla. They also arrested the four accused and rescued the kidnapped girl,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said. The victim told the police that she was kidnapped by two men when she had gone to a nearby shop to purchase potato chips. Two persons had approached her and invited her to have birthday cake at their home, following which the girl accompanied them, ate the cake and fainted, Goel said. Thereafter, the duo took the girl to Majnu Ka Tilla in north Delhi where she was handed over to their other associates -- Rajput, Sharma, Goyal and Roy. They used to torture her and she was also forcefully given drugs pills, the DCP said. ''The gang was running the racket using around 150 groups of escort services on messaging apps having thousands of customers across the country, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)