Autopsy: Deputy shot Casey Goodson Jr. 5 times in the back

Casey Goodson Jr, a Black man, was shot five times in the back by a white Ohio sheriffs deputy last December, according to a final coroners report released Thursday. The final autopsy confirmed statements previously made by Goodsons family that the 23-year-old died after former Franklin County sheriffs deputy Jason Meade shot him multiple times in the back and torso.

Casey Goodson Jr, a Black man, was shot five times in the back by a white Ohio sheriff's deputy last December, according to a final coroner's report released Thursday. The final autopsy confirmed statements previously made by Goodson's family that the 23-year-old died after former Franklin County sheriff's deputy Jason Meade shot him multiple times in the back and torso. Relatives say Goodson was opening the door to his grandmother's house at the time. “This family and this city have been through enough trauma and our healing cannot begin until Meade is held accountable for this heinous act,'' Sean Walton, one of the attorneys for Goodson's family, said in a statement Wednesday night. ''Jason Meade is a threat to the community and public safety each and every day that he continues to be free,” he added.

The Franklin County coroner listed the cause of death as a homicide — a medical determination used in cases where someone has died at someone else's hand, but not a legal finding. It doesn't imply criminal intent.

The shooting took place in Columbus on December 4 while Meade, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was finishing up an unsuccessful search for a fugitive as part of a US Marshals Office fugitive task force. US Marshal Peter Tobin has said that on the day of the shooting, Meade confronted the victim outside his home after Goodson, who was not the subject of the fugitive search, drove by and waved a gun at Meade.

One witness heard Meade command the victim to drop his gun, and when he didn't, the deputy shot him, Tobin said after the shooting. The family has said Goodson had a sandwich, not a gun, in his hand.

Even if Goodson had been carrying a gun, the family reiterated, he had a license to do so.

Officials said that a gun was recovered from the scene but have not provided further details.

“My grandson just got shot in the back when he came in the house,” Goodson's grandmother told a dispatcher shortly after, according to 911 recordings obtained by The Associated Press.(AP) RUP RUP

