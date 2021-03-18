Left Menu

UK fraud prosecutor closes KBR investigation

In a blow to the agency, senior judges ruled that it had no extraterritorial reach -- although they confirmed the agency's power to compel UK companies to repatriate documents held overseas. The SFO said the ruling had no bearing on its decision to close the KBR investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:37 IST
UK fraud prosecutor closes KBR investigation

Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has closed its four-year bribery and corruption investigation into the UK subsidiaries of KBR Inc, a U.S.-listed engineering, procurement and construction company. The investigator and prosecutor said on Thursday that it had not uncovered sufficient evidence to pursue the case.

KBR said it was "pleased and supportive" of the decision, which followed similar announcements by the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission that put "a final conclusion to this matter". The closure of the case is the latest in a string of major investigations shut under SFO head Lisa Osofsky. Inquiries into British American Tobacco, aero engine maker Rolls-Royce and drugs company GlaxoSmithKline have all been dropped over the past two years.

Some lawyers say lengthy cases need to have their wheels regularly kicked as the SFO can only proceed with criminal investigations if the evidence supports a realistic prospect of conviction and if a prosecution is in the public interest. "Closing cases that are ultimately 'without legs' evidentially is the right thing to do," said Sarah Wallace, a lawyer at Constantine Law, adding that this would help to clear desks and capacity for an expected wave of enforcement activity over pandemic-related wrongdoing.

The SFO's investigation into KBR ended in a tussle at the UK Supreme Court last month over whether it was wrong to try and compel foreign businesses to hand over documents held overseas. In a blow to the agency, senior judges ruled that it had no extraterritorial reach -- although they confirmed the agency's power to compel UK companies to repatriate documents held overseas.

The SFO said the ruling had no bearing on its decision to close the KBR investigation. The KBR investigation was originally related to a sprawling inquiry into Unaoil, a Monaco-based oil and gas consultancy, which has led to four men being convicted in Britain of bribery to secure contracts worth $1.7 billion for Unaoil and Western, blue-chip clients.

Unaoil's former chief executive and chief operating officer, Cyrus and Saman Ahsani, in 2019 pleaded guilty in the United States to being part of a 17-year scheme to pay millions of dollars in bribes to officials in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech government extends pandemic restrictions on movement, no date for easing

The Czech government has agreed to extend restrictions on movement among districts beyond March 21 until further notice as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs slowly, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Thursday.The restrictions, introduced at the...

Horse racing-Five and counting for Blackmore as Cheltenham charge continues

Rachael Blackmores victory charge continued at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday as the Irish jockey notched her fourth and fifth wins of a sensational week.She steered 3-1 favourite Allaho to a romping triumph in the Ryanair Chase, her f...

Pause in AstraZeneca rollout was right thing to do - Irish official

Ireland did the right thing in pausing its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to protect confidence in the vaccine programme, Irelands Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said on Thursday. The country, which halted the rollout...

Bulgaria to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca's shots

Bulgaria will resume inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday after the European drug regulator said the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any potential risks, the head of the Bulgarian Medicines Agency said on Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021