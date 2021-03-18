Left Menu

DCW rescues child marriage victim

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:38 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday rescued a 15-year-old girl, who was being forcibly married off by her family, from northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

When contacted, no immediate response was available from the Delhi Police.

According to a statement by the DCW, it received a complaint from an unknown person who informed the commission about the child marriage and also claimed that the religion of the girl was going to be converted.

On Thursday, as soon as the groom arrived for the ceremony, the DCW, along with the Delhi Police, reached the spot and met the girl.

The girl said she is 15. Her mother also confirmed the age and said that she was born in 2005.

Police have taken the girl's family and others present at the ceremony for further investigation.

The minor's statements were being recorded and she would now be presented before the Child Welfare Committee for further course of action.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in the statement, ''It is very sad that we are still witnessing child marriages in the country. We need to punish those people who are snatching the childhood of these young girls. We have rescued thousands of minor girls from being married off.” PTI NIT SNE

