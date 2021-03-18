Left Menu

Man gets life term for abducting, raping girl

A POCSO court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a girl nine years ago.Chief Special Judge Mahendra Srivastava has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.The incident took place in Murad Nagar police station area in September 2012.Bijendra, who was the friend of the girls father, used to visit her house frequently.

A POCSO court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a girl nine years ago.

Chief Special Judge Mahendra Srivastava has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The incident took place in Murad Nagar police station area in September 2012.

Bijendra, who was the friend of the girl's father, used to visit her house frequently. The girl was lured by him on the pretext of going out, special public prosecutor Utakarsh Vats told PTI.

She reached the Muradnagar bus stand and was abducted.

The accused took her to a town of Punjab where he raped her several times. An FIR was lodged when the mother of the girl sought help of the National Human Rights Commission. PTI CORR HMB

