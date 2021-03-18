U.S. to give $52 mln in aid for Ethiopia, urges end to hostilities -Blinken

U.S. to give $52 mln in aid for Ethiopia, urges end to hostilities -BlinkenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:41 IST
The United States on Thursday said it will provide another nearly $52 million in aid to address the humanitarian conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, but called for an end to hostilities and for human rights abusers to be held accountable.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement announcing the aid, also urged the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean forces, an end to the Ethiopian government's deployment of regional forces in the region and increased humanitarian access.
