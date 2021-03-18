Left Menu

PM Modi 'avatar' of God who is taking nation in right direction: BJP's Arunachal MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:42 IST
BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an 'avatar' of God who is taking the country in the right direction. He said in Lok Sabha that Modi's work for tea plantation workers in West Bengal and Assam is like an 'avtar' of 'Bhagwan, Allah'.

In a debate on supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir, BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal hailed the prime minister as a 'yug purush' (man of era) for realising the dream of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had opposed the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a separate discussion, participating in the debate on the second and final batch of the supplementary demands for grants for 2020-21, Gao said the Modi government took several steps during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said India today supplies COVID-19 vaccines to 100 countries. ''He (PM) is not a human being, he is an avatar of someone (wo kisike avatar hai) who has become the prime minister and is taking the nation in the right direction. We as Indians should be proud of it,'' Gao said. The Arunachal East MP listed out a series of steps taken by the Modi government for the infrastructure development of the northeast and his home state. Referring to allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea plantation workers in Assam and West Bengal in the Union Budget 2021-22, Gao said through this Modi has instilled hopes in their lives.

''Modi ji has done the work of driving away the problems of tea plantation workers in Assam and West Bengal. What Modi has done, it is some sort of work done by an avtar of God (Bhagwan, Allah),'' he said.

