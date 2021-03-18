Ireland expects to decide on AstraZeneca rollout on Friday

Ireland expects to announce on Friday its decision on whether to resume the roll-out of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn told journalists. Ireland temporarily suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday "out of an abundance of caution" after reports of blood clotting.

The EU's drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)