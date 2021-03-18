Two held for stealing autorickshaws, 38 vehicles seized

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:47 IST
Two men allegedly involved in stealing at least 75 auto-rickshaws were arrested in Mumbai, and around 38 such vehicles were recovered from them, police said on Thursday.

The arrest was made by the Andheri police.

A 37-year-old auto-rickshaw driver had lodged a complaint that his vehicle was stolen from Andheri-Kurla Road during the intervening night of March 13 and 14, police said.

During the probe, police examined the CCTV footage of of the nearby area and later arrested two men, identified as Munnatiyaaz Shaikh (61) and Khushnagar Khan (37), an official said.

Their interrogation revealed that they had stolen around 75 auto-rickshaws since 2019, he added.

''Shaikh would take these stolen autos to a garage at Vasai and change their registration number, engine number and chassis number, following which they would rent out the vehicles to other people,'' he said.

Police have seized equipment like rickshaw cutting machine, and recovered over 38 auto rickshaws, approximately worth Rs 75.80 lakh, the official said.

