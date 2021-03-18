Anticipatory bail plea of rape accused rejected

A sessions court here on Thursday denied anticipatory bail to a chartered accountant accsued of raping a 25-year-old woman.

Furquan Khan, the applicant, had sought pre-arrest bail after the woman, a fashion designer, accused him of raping her by promising falsey to marry her.

Additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal after hearing extensive submissions by both prosecution and defence rejected the anticipatory bail plea.

As per the woman's complaint, she met Khan through a social media platform in January last year.

The very next month, Khan demanded Rs 10,000 from her.

The woman borrowed money from her friend and gave it to him, she said.

When she demanded her money back after some days, Khan stopped taking her calls.

In September last year, when she contacted Khan again, he said he would meet her and return the money.

Next month, he went to her house.

As per the woman's complaint, Khan promised to marry her and taking advantage of her being alone, allegedly raped her.

A case under IPC section 376 (rape) has been registered against Khan at Vakola police station. PTI AVI KRK KRK

