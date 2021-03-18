Spain to resume use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine next week, El Pais says

Spain to resume use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine next week, El Pais saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-03-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:54 IST
Spain will resume the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine as of next week, El Pais newspaper said on Thursday, citing sources attending a government meeting with regional chiefs on the subject.
The Health Ministry declined to comment.
Spain and about a dozen other countries had suspended the use of the shot earlier this week after reports of blood disorders, but the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday it was convinced the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- European Medicines Agency
- AstraZeneca
- The Health Ministry
ALSO READ
Spain bans Madrid Women's Day marches after accusations 2020 event spread coronavirus
Spain to use EU funds for electric-car battery plant with SEAT, Iberdrola
Boxing: Amit Panghal loses in quarters of Boxam International in Spain
Spain bans Madrid Women's Day marches, limits Easter travel
Boxing: Hussamuddin in semis; Amit Panghal bows out of Boxam International in Spain