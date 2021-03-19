Left Menu

Miami judge rejects Maduro ally's request to dismiss charges

A federal judge in Miami has rejected a request by a prominent ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to dismiss money laundering charges, ruling that he must first surrender to US authorities before he can argue his claim of diplomatic immunity.The ruling Thursday means that ongoing US extradition proceedings against businessman Alex Saab will continue.Cape Verde arrested the Colombian-born businessman in June on a US warrant when his jet made a refuelling stop on a flight to Iran.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 19-03-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 00:00 IST
Miami judge rejects Maduro ally's request to dismiss charges

A federal judge in Miami has rejected a request by a prominent ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to dismiss money laundering charges, ruling that he must first surrender to US authorities before he can argue his claim of diplomatic immunity.

The ruling Thursday means that ongoing US extradition proceedings against businessman Alex Saab will continue.

Cape Verde arrested the Colombian-born businessman in June on a US warrant when his jet made a refuelling stop on a flight to Iran. The country's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of the US extradition request although Saab's attorneys said they plan to appeal.

US officials believe Saab holds numerous secrets about how Maduro, his family and top aides allegedly siphoned off millions of dollars in government contracts amid widespread hunger in the oil-rich nation. At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly travelling to Tehran to negotiate deals to exchange Venezuelan gold for Iranian gasoline. Even before an eventual extradition, Saab's attorneys had been trying to get the US charges dismissed. On Monday, his New York-based lawyer, David Rivkin of Baker; Hostetler, argued in federal court that the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations affords his client immunity from prosecution owing to the multiple diplomatic posts he's held for Maduro's government since 2018.

Judge Robert Scola was unpersuaded and in Thursday's ruling said he sees no reason to make an exception to rules denying fugitives access to US courts before they surrender to US authorities.

“It is worth repeating: if Saab Moran wishes to raise fundamental' challenges to the indictment, he may physically appear in this district as the Government has repeatedly requested,” Scola wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alabama House approves bill to ban transgender athletes

Alabama could become the next conservative state to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams as the state House of Representatives on Thursday approved the legislation. Representatives voted 74-19 for the bill that will...

Czech government extends pandemic restrictions on movement, no date for easing

The Czech government has agreed to extend restrictions on movement among districts beyond March 21 until further notice as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs slowly, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Thursday.The restrictions, introduced at the...

Horse racing-Five and counting for Blackmore as Cheltenham charge continues

Rachael Blackmores victory charge continued at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday as the Irish jockey notched her fourth and fifth wins of a sensational week.She steered 3-1 favourite Allaho to a romping triumph in the Ryanair Chase, her f...

Pause in AstraZeneca rollout was right thing to do - Irish official

Ireland did the right thing in pausing its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to protect confidence in the vaccine programme, Irelands Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said on Thursday. The country, which halted the rollout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021