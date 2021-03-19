Sarpanch arrested by crime branch for procuring fake PRC in Jammu

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-03-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 00:03 IST
Representative Image

A sarpanch, who was involved in several cases of crime, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the procurement of a permanent resident certificate through fraudulent means.

Prabhakar Singh was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kot Bhawal Jail, Jammu, for his unlawful activities. The police approached a court for his custody, officials said.

Accordingly, the accused was arrested after taking his custody from Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, officials said.

Singh was arrested for his involvement in fabricating a fake PRC after hatching criminal conspiracy with the the revenue authorities, officials said.

A case was registered on a written complaint lodged by Munir Ahmed, alleging that Singh was basically a refugee from Pakistan.

In 1947, Singh's grandfather Jaggat Singh migrated to India and settled in Punjab they were allotted land. After the death of Jaggat Singh, his son Lakhan Singh sold his land and migrated to a village in Jammu, officials said.

Lakhan Singh managed a PRC for himself as well as his children by fraudulent means and got employment in the Power Development Department. PTI AB HMB

