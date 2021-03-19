Woman shot dead, another wounded in Punjab's Moga

A woman was shot dead, while another was wounded when a man allegedly fired shots at them in Punjab's Moga district on Thursday evening, police said.

Two women, who were still unidentified, were sitting in Gurveer Singh's car at Manuke village in Nihal Singh Wala.

Singh allegedly pushed out the first woman out of his car, while another one tried to escape from the vehicle. He then fired at them with his revolver. What prompted the suspect to open fire at women was still not clear, police said.

He left the two seriously-injured women, who were around 25-years of age, on the roadside and fled in his car, according to police.

Some passersby took the women to a hospital from where they were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh College and Hospital at Faridkot.

One of the women later succumbed to injuries, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nihal Singh Wala) Parsan Singh said over the phone.

Police said efforts were on to nab the accused. PTI CHS VSD HMB

