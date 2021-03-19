Czech government extends pandemic restrictions on movement, no date for easing

The Czech government has agreed to extend restrictions on movement among districts beyond March 21 until further notice as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs slowly, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Thursday.

The restrictions, introduced at the beginning of March on top of the closure of schools, shops and most services and compulsory wearing of FFP2 masks, ban people from moving beyond district boundaries except for work commute and other serious reasons.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)