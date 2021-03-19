Lebanon Hezbollah chief says country should not be driven to civil war
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday Lebanon should not be pushed into civil war. "I have information that there are outside forces and some internal ones that are pushing towards civil war ... Lebanon is in the throes of a financial crisis that is posing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 19-03-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 00:32 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday Lebanon should not be pushed into civil war. "I have information that there are outside forces and some internal ones that are pushing towards civil war ... they are looking for the fuel to add to the oil," Nasrallah said in a televised speech.
Nasrallah did not give more details. Lebanon is in the throes of a financial crisis that is posing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam Editing by Chris Reese)
