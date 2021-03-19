Dutch to resume AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations next week -minister

The Dutch health minister on Thursday said the Netherlands would resume using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine next week now that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the shot is still safe after a review.

The minister, Hugo de Jonge, said at a press conference that the Netherlands would resume vaccinations at "full steam" next week.

