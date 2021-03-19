4 held for cattle smuggling in Jammu

Police launched a massive crackdown against cattle smuggling and arrested 4 people in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said.

During the drive, police have rescued 50 bovines from different locations in Jammu on Thursday, the officials said.

Four vehicles, used in smuggling of 50 cattle, have been seized. The accused have been identified as Roshan Lal, Liaquat Ali, Harpal Singh, Mohammad Taj and Zaheer Abaas and others, they said, adding that an investigation was on. PTI AB HMB

