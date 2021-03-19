Left Menu

4 held for cattle smuggling in Jammu

Police launched a massive crackdown against cattle smuggling and arrested 4 people in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said.During the drive, police have rescued 50 bovines from different locations in Jammu on Thursday, the officials said.Four vehicles, used in smuggling of 50 cattle, have been seized.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-03-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 00:48 IST
4 held for cattle smuggling in Jammu

Police launched a massive crackdown against cattle smuggling and arrested 4 people in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said.

During the drive, police have rescued 50 bovines from different locations in Jammu on Thursday, the officials said.

Four vehicles, used in smuggling of 50 cattle, have been seized. The accused have been identified as Roshan Lal, Liaquat Ali, Harpal Singh, Mohammad Taj and Zaheer Abaas and others, they said, adding that an investigation was on. PTI AB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Military tightens grip in Myanmar as more international sanctions loom

Thousands of opponents of military rule in Myanmar marched in the town of Natmauk, the birthplace of revered national hero Aung San, on Thursday in defiance of a crackdown by security forces, local media reported. Demonstrations also took p...

U.S. Senate confirms Burns to be CIA director

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns to become President Joe Bidens Central Intelligence Agency director. In a show of bipartisanship unusual in the bitterly divided chamber, the Senate backed Burns by unanim...

Normalcy likely to return Odisha Assembly after BJP MLAs meet CM

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Thursday said that he is hopeful on the return of normalcy in the House after the agitating BJP MLAs met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, following which the co-operation minister was asked to give a state...

Lebanon Hezbollah chief will support new cabinet if announced Monday

Lebanons Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday he would support a new Cabinet if announced on Monday after a scheduled meeting between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri but warned that a go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021