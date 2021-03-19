The Brazilian government expects COVID relief payments to reach 42.6 million families, the presidential press office said in a statement on Thursday.

The bill says payments will vary between 150 reais and 375 reais monthly, depending on family size, and will last for four months, beginning in April. ($1 = 5.5516 reais)

