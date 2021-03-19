Police considering if spa attack was hate crime

Police considering if spa attack was hate crimePTI | Atlanta | Updated: 19-03-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 01:03 IST
Atlanta police say ''nothing is off the table'' in their investigation into the recent massage parlour slayings, including whether the killings were a hate crime.
Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a news conference Thursday that investigators believe 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long had visited the two Atlanta massage parlours where four women of Asian descent were killed. “Our investigation is looking at everything so nothing is off the table for our investigation,” Hampton said.
Four other victims were killed at a spa in suburban Cherokee County shortly before the Atlanta attacks.(AP) RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hampton
- Atlanta
- Asian
- Cherokee County
- Charles Hampton Jr.
- Robert Aaron Long
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen near 7-month low, Asian shares fall as bond yields rise
Asian shares track Wall St decline as bond yields rebound
Was blown away by how Fred Hampton lived his life: Daniel Kaluuya on new film
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares come off one-month lows; eyes on U.S. payrolls
GLOBAL MARKETS-Surging bond yields push Asian shares to one-month lows