PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 19-03-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 01:03 IST
Police considering if spa attack was hate crime

Atlanta police say ''nothing is off the table'' in their investigation into the recent massage parlour slayings, including whether the killings were a hate crime.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a news conference Thursday that investigators believe 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long had visited the two Atlanta massage parlours where four women of Asian descent were killed. “Our investigation is looking at everything so nothing is off the table for our investigation,” Hampton said.

Four other victims were killed at a spa in suburban Cherokee County shortly before the Atlanta attacks.(AP) RUP RUP

