SDMC requests DJB not to seal borewells in parks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 01:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has written to the city's water board, requesting not seal borewells in parks till the project of laying of pipes gets completed, officials said.

South Delhi Mayor Anamika said the civic agency also requested Delhi Jal Board to allow watering of parks from its existing system.

The SDMC has written a letter to DJB, requesting it to ''not seal borewells in parks, as the move will result in drying of parks and permanent damage to the environment'', she said.

The mayor said the corporation has urged the DJB to file an application before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for extension of time for sealing of borewells till the project of laying of pipes gets completed.

The mayor said the DJB had been sealing the borewells of different parks under the jurisdiction of the SDMC citing an order of the NGT. PTI KND HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

