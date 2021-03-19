U.S. Senate confirms Burns to be CIA director

U.S. Senate confirms Burns to be CIA directorReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 01:06 IST
The U.S. Senate backed veteran diplomat William Burns on Thursday to become President Joe Biden's Central Intelligence Agency director.
The Senate voted by unanimous consent, without objection, to approve Burns, a former ambassador to Russia and former deputy secretary of state, to lead the agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
