BRIEF-NFL Finalizes New 11-Year Media Rights Deal, Amazon Gets Exclusive Thursday Night Package - CNBC

* NFL FINALIZES NEW 11-YEAR MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL, AMAZON GETS EXCLUSIVE THURSDAY NIGHT PACKAGE - CNBC

* NFL NEW AGREEMENT RUNS THROUGH 2033 AND WILL FEATURE TWO SUPER BOWLS RETURNING TO DISNEY’S ABC NETWORK CHANNEL - CNBC * AMAZON IS PAYING ABOUT $1 BILLION PER YEAR FOR NFL DEAL- CNBC

* VIACOMCBS, FOX AND COMCAST ARE ALL PAYING MORE THAN $2 BILLION PER YEAR FOR THEIR PACKAGES, WHILE DISNEY WILL PAY AROUND $2.7 BILLION ANNUALLY - CNBC Source text : [ID:https://cnb.cx/38QV6j6] Further company coverage:

