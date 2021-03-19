Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Georgia investigators say "nothing off the table" in spa shooting probe

Atlanta authorities have not ruled out charging the suspect in the fatal shootings of Asian women at two spas in the city with hate crimes, the police chief said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 01:55 IST
UPDATE 3-Georgia investigators say "nothing off the table" in spa shooting probe

Atlanta authorities have not ruled out charging the suspect in the fatal shootings of Asian women at two spas in the city with hate crimes, the police chief said on Thursday. Robert Aaron Long has been charged with murdering four people at two spas in Atlanta and four more in Cherokee County about 40 miles (64 km) to its north on Tuesday.

Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton told a news conference that investigators were still trying to determine a motive but that charging Long with a hate crime was not "off the table." "Our investigation is looking at everything, so nothing is off the table for our investigation," Hampton said in response to a reporter's question about whether law enforcement was investigating the events as a possible hate crime.

Long, a 21-year-old white male, suggested to investigators that a sex addiction led him to violence. Lawmakers and anti-racism advocates have speculated the killings were motivated at least in part by anti-Asian sentiments. Hampton said Long patronized the two Atlanta establishments he is accused of attacking using a 9mm gun. Authorities are not ready to release the names of the victims, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alpine skiing-Swiss Holdener tests positive for COVID-19 at World Cup finale

Swiss Olympic medallist and world champion Wendy Holdener is out of the final World Cup alpine ski competition of the season after a positive coronavirus test, her team said on Thursday, the latest Swiss skier to be hit by the pandemic.Hold...

N.Korea says it will sever ties with Malaysia over extradition of 'innocent citizen' to U.S. -KCNA

North Korea said it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia after a court there ruled that a North Korean man could be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges, state media KCNA reported on Friday.North Korea ...

Atlanta police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

Atlanta police on Thursday were considering all motives including hate crime in the fatal shootings of Asian women at two spas in the city as a U.S. lawmaker said the Asian-American community was screaming out for help to combat discriminat...

NASA completes test of rocket engines that could eventually send humans to the moon

NASA on Thursday completed an eight-minute test of engines on a Boeing-built rocket for Artemis missions that aim to return U.S. astronauts to the moon by 2024, more than half a century since the last lunar walk.NASA conducted Thursdays hot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021