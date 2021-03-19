N.Korea says it will sever ties with Malaysia over extradition of 'innocent citizen' to U.S. -KCNA

N.Korea says it will sever ties with Malaysia over extradition of 'innocent citizen' to U.S. -KCNAReuters | Seoul | Updated: 19-03-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 02:58 IST
North Korea said it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia after a court there ruled that a North Korean man could be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges, state media KCNA reported on Friday.
North Korea also warned that Washington would "pay a price", KCNA reported.
