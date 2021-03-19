Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Atlanta police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

Atlanta police on Thursday were considering all motives including hate crime in the fatal shootings of Asian women at two spas in the city as a U.S. lawmaker said the Asian-American community was "screaming out for help" to combat discrimination. Robert Aaron Long has been charged with murdering four people at the spas in Atlanta and four more in a spa in Cherokee County about 40 miles (64 km) to its north on Tuesday. Six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

U.S., China spar with rare harsh public rebukes in first in-person talks of Biden presidency The United States and China leveled sharp rebukes of each others' policies in the first high-level, in-person talks of the Biden administration on Thursday, with deeply strained relations of the two global rivals on rare public display during the meeting's opening session in Alaska. The United States is looking for China to change its behavior if it wants to reset sour relations, but Beijing has said Washington is full of illusions if it thinks it will compromise.

U.S. to push more 'aggressive' messaging effort to deter migrants The U.S. government will be "more aggressive" in telling migrants not to come to the United States, a top U.S. official said on Thursday, after earlier warnings failed to stem the flow of thousands of Central Americans to the U.S.-Mexico border. "The message isn't, 'Don't come now,' it's, 'Don't come in this way, ever,'" Roberta Jacobson, the White House's southern border coordinator, told Reuters in an interview. "The way to come to the United States is through legal pathways."

Asian Americans 'screaming out for help' as abuse surges: congressional hearing U.S. lawmakers, professors and actor Daniel Dae Kim said the Asian-American community was reeling from a year of heightened anti-Asian attacks in a congressional hearing held just days after the killing of six Asian women in Georgia. Thursday's hearing, which was scheduled before the attack, aimed to examine a spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans, which rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

Twelve jurors seated for Minneapolis ex-police officer's trial in George Floyd's death Twelve jurors were seated by Thursday afternoon in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's deadly arrest last year, a process complicated by the city's announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family. The three members seated on Thursday — two white women and a Black woman — joined a group of jurors diverse in race and age, drawn from in and around Minnesota's largest city since the trial began last week. The court still seeks to select two alternates to join the 12 jurors, who will weigh what is seen as a landmark case concerning how U.S. law enforcement polices Black people.

Legal protection for 'Dreamer' immigrants wins support of majority of U.S. House Legislation giving young "Dreamer" immigrants protection from deportation and a path toward citizenship won the backing of a majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday. Voting was continuing on the bill that, if passed, would face difficulties in the Senate amid Republican opposition.

IRS chief says increase in enforcement budget would boost tax collection The Internal Revenue Service could return about $5 to $7 of increased tax collection for every additional dollar that its enforcement budget is increased, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told a congressional panel on Thursday. Rettig told a House Ways and Means Committee oversight hearing that a $1 billion increase in the agency's budget would allow it to add about 4,500 revenue officers and agents. The agency has lost about 15,000 enforcement staff over the past decade as its budgets were cut.

SpaceX engineer pleads guilty to selling insider trading tips on dark web An engineer working for Elon Musk's SpaceX pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud by selling insider tips on the "dark web", the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday. The case was the first in which the SEC has brought an enforcement action alleging securities violations on the dark web, it said.

Biden says 65% of people 65 or older have received at least one COVID vaccine shot President Joe Biden on Thursday said 65% of Americans who are 65 years and older have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Biden also said his administration will meet its goal of giving out 100 million vaccine shots on Friday.

U.S. Treasury plans to finalize rules on state, local stimulus payments within 60 days Payments to U.S. states, municipalities, territories and tribal governments under President Joe Biden's stimulus act will take about 60 days to go out as the U.S. Treasury writes rules on how the funds can be used, Treasury officials said on Thursday. A Treasury official told reporters on a conference call that the department would consult with state and local governments in coming weeks on the program, which provides up to $350 billion to close budget gaps opened up by the coronavirus pandemic.

