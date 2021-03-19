Left Menu

One of two Canadians accused by China of spying set to begin trial

There was a small police presence on Friday morning outside the Dandong Intermediate People's Court, which sits along the Yalu River opposite North Korea, the isolated country that Spavor regularly visited in his business career. The trial dates were announced by Canada just as the United States and China were preparing to hold high-level talks in Alaska, the first since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, which have proven to be contentious.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 05:58 IST
One of two Canadians accused by China of spying set to begin trial

One of two Canadians detained by China more than two years ago on suspicion of espionage, Michael Spavor, was due to go on trial on Friday amid heightened diplomatic tensions.

China arrested Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a U.S. warrant. Beijing insists the detentions are not linked to the arrest of Meng, who remains under house arrest in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States.

Kovrig, a former diplomat, is due to go on trial on Monday in Beijing. There was a small police presence on Friday morning outside the Dandong Intermediate People's Court, which sits along the Yalu River opposite North Korea, the isolated country that Spavor regularly visited in his business career.

The trial dates were announced by Canada just as the United States and China were preparing to hold high-level talks in Alaska, the first since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, which have proven to be contentious. China denied on Thursday that the trials are linked to those talks.

The trial may only last one day and a verdict is unlikely to be released immediately. China has a conviction rate of well over 99%. Observers have said that convictions of the two men could ultimately facilitate a diplomatic agreement whereby the two men are released and sent back to Canada.

Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to Beijing, said the timing of the trials was clearly designed to coincide with the talks between the United States and China, which wants to pressure the Biden administration to arrange for Meng's release. "It's fair to say that at this stage the solution has to come from Washington ... (Canada) is stuck in this geopolitical game that is going on between the United States and China,” he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. on Thursday.

"We are in a very tough position because in fact unfortunately at this stage there is nothing that the Canadian government can do." In a statement, Spavor's family called for the unconditional release of both men.

"Michael is just an ordinary Canadian businessman who has done extraordinary things to build constructive ties between Canada, China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," the said. "He loved living and working in China and would never have done anything to offend the interests of China or the Chinese people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S African Muslim bodies call for government intervention over Sri Lankan burqa ban

South African Muslim organisations have called on the countrys foreign minister to intervene in the proposed Sri Lankan ban on the burqa and closure of hundreds of Islamic schools.This followed the announcement by Sri Lankas minister for pu...

Swiss hacker indicted after claiming credit for breaching Nissan, Intel

A Swiss computer hacker who has claimed credit for helping steal or distribute proprietary data from Nissan Motor Co, Intel Corp and most recently security camera startup Verkada was indicted on Thursday, U.S. prosecutors announced.Till Kot...

Atlanta police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

Homicide detectives on Thursday weighed the possible motives of a gunman accused of fatally shooting several Asian women in Atlanta-area spas, as a U.S. lawmaker said the Asian-American community was bleeding from a recent surge in violence...

Border officers gave ‘vastly conflicting’ testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege

A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the Vancouver airport were untruthful when they said they handed over Mengs phone passcodes to police by acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021