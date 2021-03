Canadian diplomat says no verdict at China's trial of Michael Spavor

A Chinese court held its first trial on Friday of a Canadian citizen charged with espionage but did not issue a verdict, a senior Canadian diplomat said.

Michael Spavor, who has been held in China since late 2018, appeared in court for the trial, Jim Nickel, charge d'affaires at the Canadian embassy in China, told reporters.

