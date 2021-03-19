Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis

Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisisReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 19-03-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 10:05 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday called for democracy to be restored and violence to be halted in Myanmar and for Southeast Asian leaders to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the situation there.
"I will immediately call the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as head of ASEAN to as soon as possible hold a high-level ASEAN meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar," he said in a virtual address. Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Wipro to acquire tech consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion
Former IPL COO Sundar Raman named consultant for CSK
Asad Sultan and Mulberry Films Join Hands to Produce Hollywood Projects
Asad Sultan and Mulberry Films join hands to produce Hollywood projects
NHAI debars consultant for deficient services in NH Project in Himachal Pradesh